Taylor Parker

Bowie County Jail

Testimony is underway in Bowie County in the capital murder trial of a Simms woman charged with killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly cut from her womb. Prosecutors ask for the death penalty for 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker if convicted of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping of the unborn child, who was later pronounced dead. A jury of six men, six women, and two alternates will decide the case.