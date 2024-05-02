We live in a time when you can assure someone will be upset if anyone does something. With the unveiling of the Houston Texan’s new uniforms last week, they took their advertising to new heights, placing one of their new football jerseys on the massive statue of Sam Houston at Huntsville. The move generated headlines and amusement from Texans fans across the state. However, one group wasn’t laughing. Taylor’s Organization, an organization for veterans, said they believe the stunt was disrespectful and turned a revered historical memorial into nothing more than a billboard. Allen Taylor, the president of the group, said he and several veterans will be protesting the promotion on Saturday at 11:00 am at the site at Huntsville.