Carevide Arrives In Sulphur Springs

Carevide is a regional non-profit health center with locations in Bonham, Commerce, Cooper, Greenville, Farmersville, and Kaufman. They are expanding their footprint across Northeast Texas by opening a new position in Sulphur Springs near CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital. Carevide’s latest location provides vital healthcare services to Hopkins County and its surrounding areas. Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Carter, has overseen the opening of several new locations during her career with Carevide, but this location is rewarding, both professionally and personally. “Having grown up in Hopkins County, I’m thrilled for Carevide to be part of this vibrant community, and we look forward to providing quality care to the growing number of patients in this area.”

The new location will provide comprehensive primary and preventative medical services that include: Family Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Pediatric Services. This new location has been a collaborative effort between healthcare providers in the community who want to ensure healthcare services are accessible and financially feasible over the long term for area residents. In some cases, patients may see familiar faces when receiving their healthcare services at Carevide. The Carevide team is proud to welcome Family Medicine provider, Eric Metzger, FNP-C, OB/GYN providers Martin Fielder, FACOG, MD, and J. Darryl Doughtie, FACOG, MD, and Pediatric providers Melaine Reese, CPNP-PC and Tod Conner, MD.

Additionally, Carevide is proud to offer full-time Outreach & Enrollment assistance, providing community members and patients with eligibility information, help with enrollment and benefit renewals, as well as aid with Marketplace Open Enrollment and Your Texas Benefits.

Carevide plans to open the new center, located at 105 II Medical Plaza, on Monday, January 20 and will begin seeing patients mid-week. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 903-885-1730.