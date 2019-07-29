Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Carter BloodCare: Local Blood Inventory At Crisis Level, Community Response Requested

2 hours ago

 

 

 

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas  – Carter BloodCare says the community blood supply, especially the red blood cell inventory, has hit a crisis level that ranges beyond the expected summer lows. Any unanticipated surge in blood needs by a local hospital could deplete the inventory in a matter of minutes. If your life depended on it, you would receive a blood transfusion. But there is a shortage, so there is no guarantee. Blood cannot be stocked indefinitely and there is no substitute for it. It must come from altruistic community members. That means someone’s life or health is depending on volunteers.

Carter BloodCare is requesting your help in one or more of the following ways:

  • Please tell your friends, family, and business associates that blood donors are needed now to maintain a safe and sufficient community blood supply.
  • Appointments are not required; walk-ins are welcomed. If they do call, we will certainly book an appointment, but our request is for immediate action.
  • Please consider sharing and retweeting Carter BloodCare’s social media posts; and ask friends to do the same thing.

