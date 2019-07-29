Carter BloodCare: Local Blood Inventory At Crisis Level, Community Response Requested

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas – Carter BloodCare says the community blood supply, especially the red blood cell inventory, has hit a crisis level that ranges beyond the expected summer lows. Any unanticipated surge in blood needs by a local hospital could deplete the inventory in a matter of minutes. If your life depended on it, you would receive a blood transfusion. But there is a shortage, so there is no guarantee. Blood cannot be stocked indefinitely and there is no substitute for it. It must come from altruistic community members. That means someone’s life or health is depending on volunteers.

Carter BloodCare is requesting your help in one or more of the following ways: