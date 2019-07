Event Details

Who: Paris Pregnancy Center, State Farm Representatives

What: Grant check presentation and volunteer event for Diaper Days

When: August 5 th , 9 am – 3 pm (check presentation at 8:45 am)

Where: 500 E. Houston,

Paris, Tx 75460

About: Paris Pregnancy Center will give free diapers to pregnant women, or families with children in diapers, while learning about the free services provided by the center. State Farm is sponsoring the event with a $1000 grant.