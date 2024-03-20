CDC Issues Measles Warning

The Centers for Disease Control is out with a health alert, warning about a rapid rise in measles. Experts say you need to take this seriously. Terri Burke with the Texas-based Immunization project says the vaccines are safe and effective, despite what some celebrities claim. There are at least 60 confirmed cases in 17 states. This week’s warning comes ahead of the busy summer travel season. The CDC says many countries that are favorites for American tourists are also experiencing measles outbreaks.