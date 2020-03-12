Chamber Connection- March 12th

I wanted to let you know about our upcoming Lunch & Learn on Friday, March 27 at Clarion Pointe in Sulphur Springs. Cost is $15 for Chamber members, and $20 for non-Chamber members. Cost includes lunch and an educational session presented by Bethany Ferrall, Assistant Director, Career Development Center at Texas A&M Commerce. This session will focus on increasing the effectiveness of your hiring process, how to do salary research to offer competitive salaries to employees, and developing a job description that entices and retains quality applicants. We would love for you to attend! Please RSVP by calling the Chamber at (903) 885-6515 or by emailing lezley@hopkinschamber.org.

The Chamber is offering something brand new for the business community of Hopkins County. We are currently accepting individuals to participate in the Chamber Book Club: A Leadership Journey. This book club will focus on six different business-influenced books to provide an intentional path for leadership growth. Topics studied will include what to look for in establishing a team, performance habits, leadership styles, and how to have crucial conversations with your team. There will be no cost except for price of the books, and the capacity for the club is 20. If you have even a tiny bit of interest, call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515! We can tell you all about it, and we would love to welcome you on this leadership journey!

Guess what time of the year it is? Oh yes! It’s Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament time! Letters have gone in the mail for the 31st Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament. Save the Date for Friday, April 10th at Sulphur Springs Country Club, and let us know right away if you would like to have a team. It’s a wonderful tournament to be shared with friends and family!

Cypress Basin Hospice is hosting a Cornhole Tournament

Cypress Basis Hospice is hosting a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, March 14, at Caps & Flasks in Sulphur Springs. The tourney begins with a warm-up at 10 a.m. and a start time at 11 a.m. There is a $50 entry fee per team, and the first-place team takes home a $500 cash prize. For more information and to register, visit www.cbhospics.org or nhuffman@cbhospice.org.

HC Health Care Foundation Hosting Spring Fashion Show

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and Lou Nell’s are hosting their Spring Fashion Show on Tuesday, March 17th, at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs. The show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at Lou Nell’s or by calling the Foundation at (903) 438-4799.

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office hosting Reintegration Informational Meeting

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Reintegration Program for Hopkins County. They will be having an informational session about the Reintegration Program to explain the benefits of hiring an ex-offender through the Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas. This session will be held on Thursday, March 19th, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Lunch will be provided.

Jettribe will have a Launch Banquet event

Jettribe will have a Launch Banquet on Thursday, March 19th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cedar Canyon in Sulphur Springs. This event will serve as the new release of the 2020 sport wear line with a fashion show, prize giveaway, food, and DJ music. RSVP is requested by March 12th. For more information contact projects@jettribe.com or by calling (21) 709-3523.

Wynar Unique Senior Living is hosting their ribbon cutting

Wynar Unique Senior Living is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, March 20th at noon. Their location is 143 Lee Street in Sulphur Springs.

Business Highlight

During the year 2020, The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a business each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for March 12th, Farm Country.