Child Exposed To Bacteria While Swimming

David Daniels of Louisiana, formerly of Mt Pleasant, informed us that his son stepped on a nail last weekend at Lake Cypress Springs’ Sung Harbor area. After swimming, he contracted (AIR-o-MON-nas / HY-dro-PHILA) Aeromonads Hydrophila, according to the hospital, and by Wednesday the bacteria moved into the child’s intestines. The parent told us that he had contacted Cypress Lake Officials, the hospital, and others on the situation that the bacteria came from swimming in the water after stepping on the nail. Navigating the bloodstream the bacteria damages the nearest organ.