Fire destroyed the home of Choctaw County Jailer Melanie Priddy Saturday. Sheriff Terry Park said they had set up a Go-Fund-Me account to help the family. A link is on our website.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/v5g6g-house-fire-lost-everything?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR03GvicrJ8D2Rg1uwpLygPEtH3gLRxLQiQjPkziLjjp6LgYHm7iJBX54bg