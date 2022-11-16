Christmas Kicks Off in Paris Saturday

Christmas in Paris – A traditional Christmas bazaar the Saturday before Thanksgiving Hosted by Troop 2 at the Love Civic Center located at 2025 South Collegiate. Saturday Nov 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Website: http://www.troop2paris.com

Saturday November 19th from 4-8 PM, it’s the Downtown Paris, Texas Christmas Tree Lighting with live reindeer, Santa & Mrs. Clause, live music featuring Shannon Jones &. Grant Taylor. Come downtown and kick off the holiday season! Tree will light up at 6:00 pm. There will also be hot chocolate, popcorn & fun!