CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, Carter BloodCare Team Up for Sulphur Springs Blood Drive

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (May 6, 2022) – Summer marks a difficult season for the community blood supply, as focus turns to family vacations and time off from school.

However, the need for blood never takes a break. Carter BloodCare notes up to 800 patients – including those injured in accidents, older adults with health issues, people undergoing cancer treatments, and many others – need blood transfusions daily. Most require more than one unit of red blood cells or other components, such as plasma or platelets.

To support the community and avoid the summer slump in donations, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The drive will be located at 115 Airport Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or an appointment time for either drive, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.

Donors can secure a spot at this lifesaving blood drive with any of these options:

Call: 800-366-2834

Visit: CarterBloodCare.org and click the Donate Now tab

As thanks for donating, each person who presents to give will receive the brand-new “Summer Donate – Give for Texans” T-shirt, available in sizes M – 3XL while supplies last.