Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News

 

By Holly Ragan

Flu Shots:  Do not Delay, Get Yours Today!

Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza.  We welcome walk-ins or by appointment; to schedule call 903.885.3181.

Holiday Closings:

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinics will be closed December 31.

CHRISTUS Trinity Urgent Care will be closed on December 31.

COVID Vaccine Clinics:

 

There will be NO COVID Vaccine Clinic on December 31 due to the holidays.

 

Hospital Visitation

 

Please note the following guidelines:

  • Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth.  Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.
  • Minor-age visitors must be accompanied by an adult, be free of symptoms and able to comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.
  • Emergency Department entrance open 24/7
  • Main Entrance open 5am to 5pm, Monday – Friday
    • Gift Shop open
  • Visiting hours are 7am to 9pm
    • Types of Visitors:
      • COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only;
      • COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes;
      • ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only;
      • All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to 2 persons in room at a time)

 

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic want to wish you and your family a Happy New Year!  It is an honor and a privilege to serve this community.  We look forward to 2022 and continuing our mission of ‘extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ’.

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     