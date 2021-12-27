CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News

By Holly Ragan

Flu Shots: Do not Delay, Get Yours Today!

Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. We welcome walk-ins or by appointment; to schedule call 903.885.3181.

Holiday Closings:

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinics will be closed December 31.

CHRISTUS Trinity Urgent Care will be closed on December 31.

COVID Vaccine Clinics:

There will be NO COVID Vaccine Clinic on December 31 due to the holidays.

Hospital Visitation

Please note the following guidelines:

Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.

Minor-age visitors must be accompanied by an adult, be free of symptoms and able to comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.

Emergency Department entrance open 24/7

Main Entrance open 5am to 5pm, Monday – Friday Gift Shop open

Visiting hours are 7am to 9pm Types of Visitors: COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only; COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes; ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only; All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to 2 persons in room at a time)



Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic want to wish you and your family a Happy New Year! It is an honor and a privilege to serve this community. We look forward to 2022 and continuing our mission of ‘extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ’.