CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News

By Holly Ragan
Flu Shots: Do not Delay, Get Yours Today!
Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. We welcome walk-ins or by appointment; to schedule call 903.885.3181.
Holiday Closings:
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinics will be closed December 31.
CHRISTUS Trinity Urgent Care will be closed on December 31.
COVID Vaccine Clinics:
There will be NO COVID Vaccine Clinic on December 31 due to the holidays.
Hospital Visitation
Please note the following guidelines:
- Visitors must acquire masks themselves prior to entering our facility; cloth masks are acceptable. Masks must cover both the nose and the mouth. Visitors must remain masked during their time in the hospital.
- Minor-age visitors must be accompanied by an adult, be free of symptoms and able to comply with masking and hygiene expectations throughout the visit.
- Emergency Department entrance open 24/7
- Main Entrance open 5am to 5pm, Monday – Friday
- Gift Shop open
- Visiting hours are 7am to 9pm
- Types of Visitors:
- COVID receiving aerosol treatments: via tele-visitation only;
- COVID not receiving aerosol treatments: 1 Essential support person for the duration of hospital stay – Essential support person will be given a visible wrist band for identification purposes;
- ICU/ER: 1 Essential support person only;
- All other patients may have 1 Essential support person and 1 visitor (up to 2 persons in room at a time)
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic want to wish you and your family a Happy New Year! It is an honor and a privilege to serve this community. We look forward to 2022 and continuing our mission of ‘extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ’.