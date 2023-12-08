Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs Volunteers Honored

L-R Ann Hudson, Wanda Galyean

Two CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital–Sulphur Springs volunteers, Ann Hudson and Wanda Galyean, received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Retired Service Volunteer Program. To be eligible for the award and win, you must have volunteered at least 4,000 hours since starting as a volunteer. We are so proud of our volunteers and their dedication to our organization and volunteerism in our community.

