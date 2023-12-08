Mt Pleasant Police Identify Stabbing Suspect. Additional Charges Filed

On Wednesday December 6th, MPPD Officers and Detectives responded to a stabbing that had occurred at

Priefert Manufacturing. Officers were notified that one of the two victims was being transported to TRMC ER

and the suspect had left the scene. During the investigation of this incident, detectives obtained two arrest

warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Skip Springer (43). With the assistance of

witnesses and MPPD Dispatch, Officers were given addresses and vehicle information of the suspect and

immediately began searching for Springer’s whereabouts.

At approximately 10:00 pm on December 7th, MPPD was contacted for assistance by Daingerfield PD.

Daingerfield PD had received information regarding the whereabouts of Springer. Daingerfield PD and Morris

County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Daingerfield, where they discovered Springer had been

staying. Springer refused to surrender and refused to allow a female to exit the residence. MPPD SWAT and

Hostage Negotiators responded to assist. With the assistance of Daingerfield PD, Morris County SO, Lone Star

PD, DPS State Trooper, and MPPD SWAT and Negotiations Team, Springer was subsequently apprehended.

The female was examined by LifeNet EMS and found to be unharmed.

Springer was booked into the Morris County Jail by Daingerfield PD for additional charges of Aggravated

Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Kidnapping. In addition, Springer was booked on the

outstanding arrest warrants previously obtained by MPPD.