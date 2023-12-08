MPISD – News

.

MPHS Health Science teacher Amanda Hutchings reacts to receiving her surprise

Patricia Brown, MPHS Cafeteria Manager, celebrates the news

A busload of Wallace staff members rejoice over the gift

MPJH teacher and coach Luke Craddock was pleased to learn he would not have to carry a ham back on his bicycleContact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD staff receives a surprise

They came in cars, SUVs, police vehicles, a bus, and even a bicycle. Friday, December 8, was the annual “Ham Day” in MPISD, where all staff members are traditionally gifted a Christmas ham. But for the third year, MPISD staff members received “bread” for $500 instead of ham!

Superintendent Judd Marshall, Deputy Superintendent Deb Malone, Director of Facilities Van Bowen, and members of the MPISD Board of Trustees were on hand all day Friday, passing out Christmas greetings and the surprise. The Mount Pleasant High School and Junior High choirs also appeared to sing Christmas carols for the staff.

Marshall said, “We appreciate our staff for all the work they do for our kids every day. We are proud to be able to do this for our staff this year.”

MPISD will be closed from Monday, December 18 – Tuesday, January 2. Staff will return for a staff development day on Wednesday, January 3.

Classes will resume for 2nd semester on Thursday, January 4