Church Bus Catches Fire Near Texarkana

Wild Peach Baptist Church

A church bus from Brazoria on its way to Rose Bud, Arkansas, for camp with 20 children and eight adults on board caught fire Monday while making a pitstop. The minister of Wild Peach Baptist Church says they pulled over at Richmond Road and I-30 in Texarkana to feed a homeless man, and while stopped, the bus somehow caught fire. Everyone got off the bus safely, and no one was hurt. The bus was extensively damaged, but an area church provided its bus to make sure everyone got to the camp on time.