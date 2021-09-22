Citizens Invited to Help Plan the Future of Mount Pleasant at Come-and-Go Community Forum on October 9

Citizens are invited to help plan the future of Mount Pleasant at a Kickoff Community Forum on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center.

The come-and-go event for all community stakeholders is an important part of the process to update the City’s Comprehensive Plan and to develop a Parks and Recreation Plan. These are essential tools that will set and guide policy for new development and redevelopment, programs, infrastructure and more.

“Come share your ideas for what Mount Pleasant can achieve in the future,” said Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. “This is a family-friendly event where all ages and life stages will be able to have fun participating. We want to hear thoughts on what the city needs for young children, teenagers, adults and seniors.”

Refreshments will be served. The Mount Pleasant Civic Center is located at 1800 N. Jefferson Ave., 75455. Visit PlanMP2040.com to subscribe for updates on these projects.

If you have any questions, please contact Robert LaCroix, City of Mount Pleasant Director of Building & Development at 903-575-4149, ext. 2225 or rlacroix@mpcity.org.