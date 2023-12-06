City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To Sulphur Springs City Council

MEMORANDUM
CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in November. We had two liability claims in November, one for flooding that resulted from a ruptured water line. The other was for a car window broken by flying debris from a lawn mower. We also had a minor fleet accident. A police cruiser struck a pole in the 900 block of Main Street, damaging the driver’s door.
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – Vertical construction continues. Exterior sheeting is in place.
COLLEGE STREET – Crews have completed all of the utility work. Our Capital Construction crews have moved over to League Street.
The concrete contractor, 5W Contracting, has poured concrete mx past Carter Rookson. They are now excavating the curb, gutter, and sidewalks on the remaining 1,950 feet to Como Street. At the present rate, they should finish the project by June.
PACIFIC PARK – Crews have almost finished this project. The Parks and Recreation Department has finished installing irrigation. They have sowed rye grass seed in the park’s center to get us through winter. We are now laying Tif Bermuda sod around all of the facilities. I expect them to complete the work by the end of the month. The small pavilion will have to be a project for later next year.
WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2 million project will rehabilitate all six filters at the water treatment plant. Work continues on Filter No. 4, the most problematic filter. We continue to be impressed with the quality of our work.
LEAGUE STREET DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS – The August 15 City Council meeting authorized the drainage project at the KCS railroad for $265,000. This project began this week. Expect it to last 4-6 weeks. When completed, it should resolve the flooding problems at Main & League.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – The following is a list of streets we will repave in 2023. Woodcrest and Rockdale are on hold for utility reasons. (Atmos and Oncor). Lemon, Putman, and Spence start next week.
|Str
|eet
|Between
|Length
|League
|soft spot repairs
|500
|Woodcre
|st
|Azalea to Cul de S
|ac
|898
|Mulberry
|Woodlawn to RR
|530
|Lemon
|Bill Bradford to Spe
|nce
|1199
|Milligan
|Church to Davis
|549
|Rockdale
|Shannon to Hillcrest
|3749
|Robertso
|n
|Davis to Texas
|1199
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League
|4800
|Putman
|Jackson to Carter
|1400
|Texas
|Shannon to Arbala
|1901
|Spence
|Fisher to Davis
|476
|Spence
|Gilmer to Ardis-end
|850
|Spring
|Gilmer to Magnolia
|808
|Peach
|Texas to Brinker
|570
|Craig
|Booker to Main
|2170
|21599
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the usual report on revenues and expenditures.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Repaired the Christmas light system downtown
- Repaired Hwy 11 lift station.
- Reset school zone lights on Mockingbird and Calvert.
- Repaired Cantex lift Station.
- Repaired lights on the I-30 billboard.
- Repaired emergency Siren at P.D.
- Replaced lights on Hopkins County Veterans Memorial wall
- Repaired various items at the wastewater treatment plant.
- Treated wastewater to a daily average total suspended solids reading of 1.02 mg/L
- Hauled 738 tons of sludge to the landfill.
- Repaired 23 water main ruptures.
- Replaced 26 water meters.
- Installed six water taps.
- Unstopped 23 sewer mains.
- Repaired two sewer mains.
- Washed 80,000 feet of sewer.
- Flushed 38 dead-end water mains.
- Hauled street sweeper spoils to the landfill.
- Repaired 143 potholes.
- Sold 4,411 gallons of AvGas and 10,031 gallons of JetA fuel
- Checked out 3,268 items from the library plus 932 eBooks
- Responded to 178 animal control calls while achieving a 65% adoption rate.
- Made four felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit
- Responded to 23 accidents, wrote 513 citations, recorded 38 offences, and made 50 arrests in the Patrol Division.
- Responded to 191 Fire Rescue calls, including five grass fires
- Performed 42 fire inspections
- Performed preventative maintenance on 78 fire hydrants.
- Performed 43 building inspections, 23 electrical inspections, 19 plumbing inspections, and four mechanical inspections
- Issued 23 building permits and 46 trade permits.
- Power-washed sidewalks on Main and Connally streets.
- Winterized concession stands and restrooms in City Parks.
- Planted trees at Pacific Park.