City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To Sulphur Springs City Council

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in November. We had two liability claims in November, one for flooding that resulted from a ruptured water line. The other was for a car window broken by flying debris from a lawn mower. We also had a minor fleet accident. A police cruiser struck a pole in the 900 block of Main Street, damaging the driver’s door.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – Vertical construction continues. Exterior sheeting is in place.

COLLEGE STREET – Crews have completed all of the utility work. Our Capital Construction crews have moved over to League Street.

The concrete contractor, 5W Contracting, has poured concrete mx past Carter Rookson. They are now excavating the curb, gutter, and sidewalks on the remaining 1,950 feet to Como Street. At the present rate, they should finish the project by June.

PACIFIC PARK – Crews have almost finished this project. The Parks and Recreation Department has finished installing irrigation. They have sowed rye grass seed in the park’s center to get us through winter. We are now laying Tif Bermuda sod around all of the facilities. I expect them to complete the work by the end of the month. The small pavilion will have to be a project for later next year.

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2 million project will rehabilitate all six filters at the water treatment plant. Work continues on Filter No. 4, the most problematic filter. We continue to be impressed with the quality of our work.

LEAGUE STREET DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS – The August 15 City Council meeting authorized the drainage project at the KCS railroad for $265,000. This project began this week. Expect it to last 4-6 weeks. When completed, it should resolve the flooding problems at Main & League.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – The following is a list of streets we will repave in 2023. Woodcrest and Rockdale are on hold for utility reasons. (Atmos and Oncor). Lemon, Putman, and Spence start next week.

Str eet Between Length League soft spot repairs 500 Woodcre st Azalea to Cul de S ac 898 Mulberry Woodlawn to RR 530 Lemon Bill Bradford to Spe nce 1199 Milligan Church to Davis 549 Rockdale Shannon to Hillcrest 3749 Robertso n Davis to Texas 1199 Houston Hillcrest to League 4800 Putman Jackson to Carter 1400 Texas Shannon to Arbala 1901 Spence Fisher to Davis 476 Spence Gilmer to Ardis-end 850 Spring Gilmer to Magnolia 808 Peach Texas to Brinker 570 Craig Booker to Main 2170 21599

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the usual report on revenues and expenditures.

