City Manager’s Report To Sulphur Springs City Council

TO: CITY COUNCIL
FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL
SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT
CLAIMS – We had four workers compensation claims in June. Two were serious enough to result in lost time. One resulted in hospitalization. Both of the more serious injuries were in the Capital Construction Division. The other two were in the Parks Department and the Police Department
We had one minor liability claim in May.
SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I had expected to sign the contract in June, but we have gotten word that it may still be a few months.
PACIFIC PARK – The splash pad is complete, and the children are having lots of fun. The Capital Construction Division in installing a concrete walking path around the park.
The basketball pavilion contract was let to XLNT Contracting. They expect to be finished by October.
COLLEGE STREET – I reported previously that the contractor, Highway 19 Construction was off to a rough start. We have ironed out the issues and things seen to be going a bit more smoothly now.
ONCOR RATE INCREASE – Oncor has filed their rate case. The Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor is performing an evaluation of the rate case now.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith is absent tonight so we will not have the usual report from her.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land and asphalt has paved Lee and League on an extension of last year’s contract. Recently the price of asphalt emulsion has increased, and the contractor seeks a price increase. This item is on the agenda for consideration. The following streets will be paved:
|2022 SIP
|Street
|Between
|Length
|Jackson
|Middle to College
|2480
|Kasie
|Tate to Camp
|681
|Lee
|Davis to League
|3099
|Fore
|Main to Connally
|1070
|Forrest Ln
|Bell to Barbara
|1119
|Garrison
|Main to Connally
|940
|Glover
|Davis to Church
|348
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League
|4800
|Commercial Serv.
|various repair
|442
|Como
|College to RR
|3317
|Dabbs
|Gilmer to Davis
|401
|Drexel
|Broadway to Mockingbird
|1441
|Fisher
|Spence to Lee
|1500
|Ardis
|Spence to Beckham
|1880
|Azalea
|Hillcrest to Main
|3648
|Bonner
|Church to Davis
|539
|Brinker
|Beasley to dead-end
|2629
|California
|Church to Seventh
|1520
|Charles
|College to Lakeshore
|998
|Lee (2021)
|Davis to Broadway
|1901
|League (2021)
|Bellview to Pampa
|3131
|Total Linear Feet
|37,884
|Total Miles
|7.18
|Total Cost
|$ 2,012,318.00
|Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate
|$ 1,072,668.00
|Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus Budgeted Revenue)
|$ 1,049,101.81
|Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Checked out 4,791 items from the library plus an additional 718 eBooks. • Responded to 217 fire/rescue calls including 4 vehicle fires and 12 grass fires.
- Performed 30 fire inspections.
- Performed preventative maintenance on 82 fire hydrants.
- Responded to 229 animal control calls while achieving an 82% adoption rate. • Made 3 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Responded to 38 accidents, recorded 27 offences, wrote 500 traffic citations, and made 58 arrests in the Patrol Division.
- Cleaned storm drain inlets.
- Repaired 182 potholes.
- Made 18 extensive street repairs following utility repairs.
- Installed asphalt tie-ins for 4 new driveways.\
- Shredded the Lake Sulphur Springs dam and emergency spillway. • Conducted 40 building inspections, 16 electrical inspections, 7 plumbing inspections, 4 mechanical inspections and issued 11 building permits. • Sold 2,755 gallons of AvGas and 8,990 gallons of JetA fuel.
- Accommodated 1,621 operations (take-offs and landings) at the airport. • Made repairs to Clearwell at the water treatment plant.
- Treated 171 million gallons of potable water.
- Treated wastewater to a daily average total suspended solids reading of .09 mg/L. • Performed preventative maintenance on several items at the water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant.
- Repaired 12 water main ruptures.
- Replaced 10 water meters.
- Unstopped 16 sewer mains.
- Repaired 5 sewer mains.
- Washed 85,000 feet of sewer mains.
- Flushed 39 dead-end water mains.
- Filled 3,000 feet of sidewalk seams downtown.
- Hosted one baseball tournament and one softball tournament.