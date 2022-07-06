City Manager’s Report To Sulphur Springs City Council

TO: CITY COUNCIL

FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT

CLAIMS – We had four workers compensation claims in June. Two were serious enough to result in lost time. One resulted in hospitalization. Both of the more serious injuries were in the Capital Construction Division. The other two were in the Parks Department and the Police Department

We had one minor liability claim in May.

SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I had expected to sign the contract in June, but we have gotten word that it may still be a few months.

PACIFIC PARK – The splash pad is complete, and the children are having lots of fun. The Capital Construction Division in installing a concrete walking path around the park.

The basketball pavilion contract was let to XLNT Contracting. They expect to be finished by October.

COLLEGE STREET – I reported previously that the contractor, Highway 19 Construction was off to a rough start. We have ironed out the issues and things seen to be going a bit more smoothly now.

ONCOR RATE INCREASE – Oncor has filed their rate case. The Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor is performing an evaluation of the rate case now.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith is absent tonight so we will not have the usual report from her.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Texana Land and asphalt has paved Lee and League on an extension of last year’s contract. Recently the price of asphalt emulsion has increased, and the contractor seeks a price increase. This item is on the agenda for consideration. The following streets will be paved:

2022 SIP Street Between Length Jackson Middle to College 2480 Kasie Tate to Camp 681 Lee Davis to League 3099 Fore Main to Connally 1070 Forrest Ln Bell to Barbara 1119 Garrison Main to Connally 940 Glover Davis to Church 348 Houston Hillcrest to League 4800 Commercial Serv. various repair 442 Como College to RR 3317 Dabbs Gilmer to Davis 401 Drexel Broadway to Mockingbird 1441 Fisher Spence to Lee 1500 Ardis Spence to Beckham 1880 Azalea Hillcrest to Main 3648 Bonner Church to Davis 539 Brinker Beasley to dead-end 2629 California Church to Seventh 1520 Charles College to Lakeshore 998 Lee (2021) Davis to Broadway 1901 League (2021) Bellview to Pampa 3131 Total Linear Feet 37,884 Total Miles 7.18 Total Cost $ 2,012,318.00 Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate $ 1,072,668.00 Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus Budgeted Revenue) $ 1,049,101.81 Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

Checked out 4,791 items from the library plus an additional 718 eBooks. • Responded to 217 fire/rescue calls including 4 vehicle fires and 12 grass fires.