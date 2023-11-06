City Of Mount Pleasant Joins State Recognizing Municipal Courts Week November 6-10

Mount Pleasant, TX – The 88th Legislature of the State of Texas designated the first week of November as Municipal Courts Week to recognize the vital service they provide in a community.

“Municipal courts in Texas play a vital role in preserving public safety, protecting the quality of life for area residents, and deterring future criminal behavior, and it is indeed fitting to recognize municipal judges and court support personnel for their exemplary dedication to the communities they serve,” states the Resolution adopted during the legislative session.

Serving Mount Pleasant are from left: Kay McNutt, Municipal Court Judge; Darrell W. Estes, Associate Municipal Judge; Adolfo Martinez, Municipal Court Administrator; Olga Flores, Municipal Court Clerk; and Austin Alvis, Municipal Court Clerk.

“We process cases filed daily from the Police Department, Code Enforcement, and Animal Control,” explains Kay McNutt, Municipal Court Judge.

“We also process payments and maintain files for defendants who have requested extensions, payment plans, driver’s safety course, and deferred dispositions, as well as set the cases for Court trials, process compliance dismissals, and handle all correspondence,” she said.

Based upon his 22 years of experience, Municipal Court Administrator Adolfo Martinez has valuable advice to share.

“The Municipal Court is here to help defendants understand the process of handling citations,” he said.