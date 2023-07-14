Jarvis Christian University – News

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY NAMES DR. CYNTHIA HESTER INTERIM PROVOST AND VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC AFFAIRS

(Hawkins, Texas)—Jarvis Christian University President Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt has promoted former Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Cynthia Hester, to the role of the university interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

Dr. Hester has more than 30 years of university management experience in both administration and academics:

Introducing strategic marketing

Developing financial and operational plans for expanding corporate partnerships

Enhancing the student experience

Strengthening the university’s competitive market position

“I am excited to have Dr. Hester become a part of the executive cabinet,” JCU President Dr. Pruitt said. “ Her experience in higher education will help us move forward in providing a cutting-edge curriculum and experiences for our students that will prepare them for their careers and life.”

At Jarvis, Dr. Hester developed a digital badge program to prepare students to transition from classroom to workplace in measurable skill areas, including character development, communication skills, interpersonal soft skills, social skills, leadership, and other functional life skills. Hester also has established partnerships with Wells Fargo, Our Money Matters, Handshake, and others.

At Wiley College, Dr. Hester served three years as assistant vice president for Academic Affairs, dean of the School of Business and Social Sciences, associate professor, and interim vice president for Academic Affairs.

At Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA), Dr. Hester developed its first accredited online Associate Degree Business Management program as chairperson of the Division of Business Studies.

At Grambling State University (GSU), Dr. Hester served her alma mater for 20 years in several capacities, including special assistant to the president, interim vice president of finance, Bayou Classic coordinator, and director of career services.

Dr. Hester graduated from GSU summa cum laude with her accounting degree before completing an MBA in finance from Louisiana Tech University. She returned to GSU to complete her Doctor of Education degree in Higher Education Administration. She is a certified financial educator instructor for the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), which sets industry standards for financial educators and financial counselors that organizations around the globe reference.

An entrepreneur at heart, Dr. Hester owns her consulting firm providing management training to corporate employees and small business owners. She is the founder and CEO of a money management program for K-16 students called “Mind Your Own Business” and a financial empowerment plan for men and women titled “You Look Rich, but Where’s Your Money.”

Dr. Hester is a proud Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member. A devoted Christian serves in several leadership capacities for the Crusader Temple Church of God in Christ. She and her husband, Barry, have three sons, one daughter, and three grandchildren.

