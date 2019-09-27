City of Paris Seeks Library Advisory Board Member

The City of Paris is looking for a Board Member for the Library Advisory Board. The board meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 4:00 pm. The purpose of the board is to act in an advisory capacity of the City Council to study and make recommendations concerning library services, maintenance, and capital improvement projects. Members must be residents of the city, be a registered voter, have knowledge of library affairs, and a strong interest in library operations, as well as exhibit a genuine appreciation of books.