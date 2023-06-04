CIty of Paris To Apply For TxDOT Bike Lane Grant

The City of Paris is applying for a grant for TxDOT to construct a bike lane. The grant is through the Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Program. The grant would found 80% of the project and 20% would be from a local match. The project would construct five-foot, north and south lanes along 1st St SWfrom Hearne Avenue and to Kaufman Street. They will connect to the Northeast Texas Trail at Hearne Avenue. A letter of support can be emailed to tmittge@paristexas.gov. There is also a link on our website.

https://www.paristexas.gov/FormCenter/Engineering-12/First-Street-SW-Bicycle-Lane-Project-Sup-73?fbclid=IwAR1rld_AnTJUqEspN9ZFEp-bsO8GlRErPjJr5KT-ay9qipWfYDp9EBiVWnc