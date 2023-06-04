UIL 2023 State Baseball Playoffs

2023 UIL Baseball State Tournament Information

2023 UIL Baseball State Tournament

June 7-10, 2023

UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Dell Diamond – Round Rock

Schedule

Wednesday, June 7

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

9:00 a.m. Abbott (21-4) vs. Kennard (22-12)

12:00 p.m. Nazareth (18-4) vs. Fayetteville (19-6)

2A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m. Harleton (35-1) vs. Collinsville (32-6-1)

7:00 p.m. Shiner (31-4) vs. New Home (30-4-3)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

1:00 p.m. Canyon Randall (38-4) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (32-6)

4:00 p.m. Sinton (37-3) vs. China Spring (35-5-1)

Thursday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 1A Final

Noon Conference 2A Final

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Magnolia West (34-5) vs. Frisco Reedy (28-15)

7:00 pm Argyle (34-10-2) vs. Boerne Champion (33-11-1)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

6:30 pm Conference 4A Final

Friday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Boyd (38-5) vs. Maypearl (30-9)

Noon Corpus Christi London (32-3-1) vs. Wall (34-6-1)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Cypress Woods (38-4) vs. Lewisville Flower Mound (35-10-2)

7:00 p.m. Austin Westlake (40-4) vs. Pearland (37-6-1)

Saturday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, 6A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 3A Final

Noon Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup.

Tickets:

Day Ticket: $15

All-Tournament: $40

Coaches All-Tournament: $25

Children Two years and younger: FREE

*Coaches passes can only be purchased at the ticket office with a credit card.

Online Tickets will be available for the State Tournament:

Disch-Falk Field (4A Only): Click Here

Dell Diamond:

Wednesday – Click Here

Thursday – Click Here

Friday – Click Here

Saturday – Click Here

Clear Bag Policy: Please note a clear bag policy is in effect for Dell Diamond and Disch-Falk Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5,” including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

Spectator Parking:

Disch-Falk Field

Parking is available in the East Campus Garage across from the stadium. Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online HERE.

Parking on several neighborhood streets near the Facilities Complex has changed and will be restricted to Residential Permit Parking (RPP) from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm daily, including weekends. In addition, the following streets will have parking that is specified.

-Leona and Salina Streets between Manor Road and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, East 20th, East 21st, and East 22nd Streets between Leona and Chicon Streets.

Signs say “RPP” and “No Parking.” The Austin Police Department will ticket you for parking in an RPP area.

You can view these lots at http://www.utexas.edu/parking/maps/

Dell Diamond

Parking will be available at $10 a car at the stadium.

Broadcast Information: The NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of the 2023 UIL Baseball State Championships.

Fans, family, and alums who are unable to attend can watch the UIL Baseball State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/championships/spring/section/uil Subscribers can also watch on the go by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.

UIL App

UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.