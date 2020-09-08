" /> Classes Underway at Paris Junior College – Sulphur Springs Campus – EastTexasRadio.com
Classes Underway at Paris Junior College – Sulphur Springs Campus

8 mins ago

 

FIRST DAY Students and faculty wore masks and complied with social distancing requirements as the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus opened Tuesday to begin its fall 2020 semester. Above, campus Director Rob Stanley, standing at right, visited English Instructor Ken Haley’s class to welcome Haley and his students to campus. All classrooms have been reduced in capacity to comply with CDC requirements. Call the campus at 903-885-1232 for more information.

 

The PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus opened Tuesday for the beginning of the fall semester. Students are required to wear masks and are screened daily prior to entering campus. Social distancing of at least six feet from other individuals is being practiced at all stations and in classrooms.

