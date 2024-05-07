Collin County Robber Pepper Sprays Victim

Allen Police responded to a Chase Bank parking lot shortly before 5pm Monday after reports of a robbery. Investigators say someone drove to the parking lot to sell a Rolex watch to another person they met online. The suspect then pepper-sprayed the victim, stole the watch and fled in a black Chevy Camaro with tinted windows.

From Allen Police Department

Police are on the lookout for two suspects after an online marketplace meetup resulted in an assault and theft in Collin County.

The Allen Police Department said officers responded to a Chase Bank parking lot in the 800 block of S. Allen Heights Drive around 4:46 p.m. after reports of a robbery.

Upon further investigation, police said they learned someone drove to the parking lot to sell a Rolex watch to another person they met online.

During the encounter, the suspect allegedly pepper-sprayed the seller, took the watch, and fled the scene eastbound on Bethany Drive in a black Chevy Camaro with tinted windows.

Allen Police have released an image of the first suspect in hopes of getting his name. They describe him as an 18-20-year-old, 5’9” man with black hair, weighing 140 lbs. He wore a black suit jacket, white dress shirt, black pants, rimless glasses, and black dress shoes.

Authorities described the second suspect as an 18-20-year-old Hispanic or possibly Middle Eastern male who acted as the getaway driver.