MPISD – News

MPHS seniors earning military cords for graduation (L to R) Counselor for the MPHS Class of 2024, Jerilyn Goolsby, Private Jett Stockinger, Sergeant Ramiro Herrera, Robert Grant, Jose Escobar, Christian Coleman, Azarian Rudd, Azariah Rudd, Brahlyn Lloyd, Lorena Ponce, Tawnny Swanson, Mariana Mendez, Sergeant Mark Schriner, Sergeant Michael Pyle, and MPHS Principal, Craig Bailey. Not pictured Jacolby Turner
Sergeant Herrera (left) congratulates Arariah Rudd for her commitment to the Army
Sergeant Mark Schriner (left) shakes hands with Mariana Mendez after presenting her graduation cord

 

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School honors seniors entering the military.

Mount Pleasant High School held a ceremony on Tuesday, April 30, in the MPHS Auditorium honoring ten seniors who have committed to entering the armed forces after graduation. Mount Pleasant High School Principal Craig Bailey introduced each senior in front of the American flag with their families in the audience. He presented a red, white, and blue cord to wear at graduation. Also in attendance to help present cords were MPHS Class of 2024 Counselor Jerilyn Goolsby, Air Force Sergeant Mark Schriner, Army Sergeant Ramiro Herrera, Army Private Jett Stockinger, and Marine Sergeant Michael Pyle.

Those seniors and their military branches include Christian Coleman (Texas Army National Guard), Jose Escobar (Texas Army National Guard), Robert Grant (Texas Army National Guard), Brahlyn Lloyd (Texas Army National Guard), Mariana Mendez (Air Force), Lorena Ponce (Texas Army National Guard), Azariah Rudd (Army), Azarian Rudd (Army), Tawnny Swanson (Texas Army National Guard), and Jacolby Turner (Navy).

The Mount Pleasant High School commencement ceremony is Friday, May 17, at Sam Parker Stadium at 8:00 pm.

MPHS UIL Coordinator, Gina Crouch, Brissia Alvarez, and MPHS Ready Writing coach, Gabrielle Robbins

 

MPHS UIL Ready Writing competitor advances UIL State Academic meet

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team competed in the Region II 5A UIL Academic Meet on April 27 at the University of Texas at Arlington.  Six MPHS students advanced to the State Meet.

Sophomore Brissia Alvarez, a shining example of our school’s academic prowess, placed 2nd in Ready Writing and advanced to the UIL State Academic Meet. Also placing at Regionals were the team of Nathaniel Martinez, Clinton DeBord, Luke Thurman, and Yahaira Piña, who placed 2nd in Calculator Applications and 3rd in Math, and the team of Sophie GrecoAlvarezJenny Luna, and Karen Hernandez, who placed 3rd in Spelling.

Alvarez will compete at the UIL State Academic Meet on Wednesday, May 15, at The University of Texas at Austin. Gabrielle Robbins coaches her.

