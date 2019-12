A Collin County tow truck driver was killed on the job. Reportedly, 24-year-old Zach Johnson, of McKinney, was hired only three weeks ago by Texas Auto Towing Service in Sanger. He was fatally shot while repossessing a car at the Best Western Inn in Lake Dallas. The owner of the car, 37-year-old Barry DeGeorge was arrested and charged with murder. Investigators say DeGeorge fired 12 times.