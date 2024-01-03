Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Commerce Police Is Now Working A Homicide

Commerce Police Department responded to the Culver Crossing Apartments on Culver Street on Wednesday, December 13, and discovered Ashley Emory, 34, inside an apartment unit. Justice of the Peace Kerry Crews ordered an autopsy, and that revealed that her death was the result of a homicide. According to the autopsy report, Emory sustained fatal injuries from blunt force trauma, including compression to her neck. The police investigation into Emory’s death is ongoing. Commerce Police Department is asking anyone with possible information regarding Emory’s death to contact the department. Callers can remain anonymous.

