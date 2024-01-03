Mark Patrick Header 2020
Federal Judge Finds Carthage Man Guilty

Tuesday, the Department of Justice said a federal judge found Alex Harkrider, 36, of Carthage, guilty of multiple felonies for his role in the Capital riot on January 6, 2021. Harkrider and his friend and co-defendant, Ryan Nichols of Longview, acted on their belief that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. Harkrider and Nichols exchanged text messages in the preceding days, planning and organizing for the trip. They brought two firearms on their journey, transporting them in the box built for Nichols’ truck. The two joined a large crowd of rioters gathered in front of an arched entrance to the Lower West Terrace doors, also known as the Tunnel.

