Communications For Eclipse Are Up

Northeast Texas Broadcasting works with Camp and Titus counties during the Solar Eclipse. All are concerned with the cellphone infrastructure’s load, which will be used more in the area on Monday, and if an emergency occurs, we’re ready. Star 96.9 has been working with the two counties, so we can communicate using a ham or two-way radio. All those checked out this week, and all eight radio stations can provide information. As of today, you need approved sunglasses and an umbrella. There is an 85% chance of cloud coverage on Monday.