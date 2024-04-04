ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Northeast Texas Choral Society Spring Concert

The Northeast Texas Choral Society members are excited to present our 26th spring concert, “I Saw the Light.” Members will present the concert on Saturday, May 4, at 7:00 pm, and Sunday, May 5, at 2:00 pm in the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium. Tickets are on sale on our website at http://www.singerscount.org/shop, from any singer, and at local banks. It is a concert of American traditional music from sacred, spiritual, and gospel sources that you don’t want to miss. Bring your friends, family, Sunday School class, or study group and share the experience.

