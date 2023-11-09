Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Comptroller Distributes $1.2 Billion

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

 

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for November, 1.9 percent more than in November 2022.

The Comptroller bases the allocations on sales made in September by businesses reporting monthly tax and on sales made in July, August, and September by quarterly filers.

County Payment YTD % Change
Bowie 9,163,701.58` 5.85%
Camp 695,927.69 18.36%
Delta 301,380.11 17.48%
Fannin 1,710,495.44 7.87%
Franklin 640,642.86 0.56%
Hopkins 3,635,557.04 2.16%
Hunt 7,924,54.05 15.91%
Lamar 4,995,544.14 15.22%
Marion 499,577.67 13.40%
Morris 489,441.77 11.55%
Rains 908,812.06 -3.50%
Red River 417,090.34 3.86%
Upshur 1,755,418.58 5.75%
Wood 2,733,606.12 2.39%

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved