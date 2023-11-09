Comptroller Distributes $1.2 Billion

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for November, 1.9 percent more than in November 2022.

The Comptroller bases the allocations on sales made in September by businesses reporting monthly tax and on sales made in July, August, and September by quarterly filers.