Pittsburg’s Rural Heritage Museum Adds More Exhibits

The Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum in Pittsburg has added more exhibits recently. In addition to the Cavender’s display, installed just days ago-which features beautiful and historic items, a second Shelby Mustang was recently added! The Cavender’s exhibit is through the generosity of the Cavender family, whose efforts the museum greatly appreciated.

The newest addition of the 1968 Shelby GT500KR was donated to the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program by Barry Smith, owner of the Legendary GT Continuation Cars in Roaring Springs, PA. A charity auction will sell it, where the proceeds from this car will be used to enhance the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program, specifically to provide scholarships and unique internships to the students in the Shelby Program at NTCC. This car is in addition to the Last Shelby, which is also on display.

The museum would like to thank NTCC and NTCC’s Program Director, Ron Luellen, and Steven Borkowski, whose efforts are greatly appreciated.

The museum is next to Pittsburg Hotlinks, 204 W. Marshall St., open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday through Saturday.

More museum exhibits are coming soon!

This 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR pictured is one of 1,053 “King of the Road” fastback models constructed during a production run from April through July 1968. Ford built the car on June 20, 1968, and it was purchased new from LOH Ford of Bridgeport, Connecticut, on January 30, 1969, by the seller’s brother. The seller acquired the car in 1989, and refurbishment work completed in 1991 included an overhaul of its 428ci Cobra Jet V8, rust repair, and a repaint in its factory yellow color. It is a picture of what Pittsburg’s newest addition looks like.