Comptroller’s Web Tool

1 min ago

Comptroller’s Office Announces Updated Web Tool Highlighting Texas’ Place in National Economy

(AUSTIN) — After adjusting for cost of living, Texas has the highest average wages in the United States, according to an updated Comptroller’s office tool that lets users see how Texas and its distinct, diverse regions fit into the national picture.

TexIndex is updating information from the Comptroller’s 50-State Scorecard, which debuted in 2015 and updated in 2017. The inclusion of Texas’ regional data in TexIndex allows a more detailed look at the state. Data range from information on the state’s under-18 population and degreed professionals to home values and the state tax burden.

“The new TexIndex is a more user-friendly tool that allows you to dig into data that not only compare Texas to other states but also provide key insights across the 12 economic regions of our state,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “This is information that illuminates some of the most important issues facing Texas, highlighting categories in which we lead the way and those in which we still have work to do.”

To see how Texas and its regions compare to other states, visit our website.

