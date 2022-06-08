Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Congress To Consider Some Gun Control Measures

The U.S. House of Representatives is voting today on a flurry of gun control bills that the Democratic leadership says are needed to prevent another mass shooting. Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar says one idea showing bipartisan support is the so-called red flag laws. The laws would allow a judge to order the removal of someone’s firearms if deemed a threat. They will send the bills to the Senate on Thursday, where there have been closed-door discussions about gun control. Calls for an assault weapon ban have been deemed dead on arrival.

