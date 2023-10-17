Cookville Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

Thomas James Collier https://www.facebook.com/thomas.collier.568Officials arrested 24-year-old Thomas James Collier of Cookville last Friday for Sexual Assault of a Child. He posted a $40,000 bond on Saturday, and they released him from the Titus County Jail. Collier’s Facebook page lists his job as a Paramedic with Titus County EMS and the CEO of Triple C Land and Cattle.

Titus County Regional CEO Terry Scoggin stated the following. “Titus was made aware of the arrest of one of our employees on Friday night. The hospital immediately removed the employee from the staffing roster, and he is on administrative leave pending further investigation.”