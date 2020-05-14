Coronavirus Concerns for Smaller Texas Counties

One North Texas doctor is worried about smaller counties and COVID-19 now that the state is beginning to reopen.

Recently smaller counties in North Texas are seeing a spike in their COVID-19 cases. Dr. Beth Kassanoff with the North Texas Medical Society says that’s concerning, because many of the hospitals don’t have the capacity to expand their ICU’s if the need arises. She says the longer they take to get to a facility that can treat them, the more dangerous the situation becomes.

Kassanoff urges everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to wear masks.