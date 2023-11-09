Court In D.C. For Two Texans

Ryan Nichols and Alex Harkrider

Alex Harkrider of Carthage, facing numerous charges related to his alleged role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, has decided to take his case before a jury trial in federal court. At a status conference hearing on Wednesday, Harkrider and his attorneys decided to present their arguments before a jury instead of accepting a plea deal. On Tuesday, Harkrider’s co-conspirator, Ryan Nichols of Longview, pleaded guilty to two felony charges related to his role in the insurrection. According to the DOJ, the two had been planning to storm the Capitol for weeks and posted about the riot several times on social media.

The press release declared, “In the 34 months since January 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.”