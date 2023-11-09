Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Denny’s Paris Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Court In D.C. For Two Texans

Ryan Nichols and Alex Harkrider

Alex Harkrider of Carthage, facing numerous charges related to his alleged role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, has decided to take his case before a jury trial in federal court. At a status conference hearing on Wednesday, Harkrider and his attorneys decided to present their arguments before a jury instead of accepting a plea deal. On Tuesday, Harkrider’s co-conspirator, Ryan Nichols of Longview, pleaded guilty to two felony charges related to his role in the insurrection. According to the DOJ, the two had been planning to storm the Capitol for weeks and posted about the riot several times on social media.

The press release declared, “In the 34 months since January 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.”

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved