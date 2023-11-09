Paris Police Report For Thursday, November 09

On Wednesday afternoon at 4:24, a Paris Officer took an Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle report from a victim in the 100 block of East Oak Avenue. The victim arrived at work around 2:00 am and parked his tan 2008 Chevrolet Colorado Pickup. A co-worker had seen the pickup around noon. Presently, there are no further leads to the missing pickup.

Wednesday evening at 7:32, Paris Officers responded to an active burglar alarm in the 2800 block of NE Loop 286. They took a juvenile into custody for Burglary of a Building, attempting to steal a 2004 Harley Davidson FXST Motorcycle valued at $10,000. They released the youngster to a parent.

Paris Officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Avenue Thursday morning at 12:17 to a man with a gun. A victim stated that a subject was flirting with her, and she denied him. He then became disrespectful and pulled a handgun out of his shorts, pulled the slide back, and then left the scene walking, stopping in the 500-600 block of Bonham Street and firing the firearm into the air multiple times. Officers identified the man, and they are investigating a terrorist threat caused by Fear of Imminent Danger and an Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Thursday at 2:04 am, a Paris Officer responded to a disturbance call at Booker T. Washington Homes. A victim, two months pregnant, bleeding from her forehead and her knee, stated that her intoxicated boyfriend had punched her in the head multiple times. Officers arrested Rudy Riojas, 22, for Assault of a Pregnant Person. The victim was transported to Paris Regional Health and requested an Emergency Protective Order.

Paris Police Department responded to 70 Calls for Service, had no arrests, and made six Traffic Stops.