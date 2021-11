Botham Jean | Amber Guyger

Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger is serving time in prison for killing Botham Jean. Guyger asked that a higher court overturn her murder conviction, but the court denied her appeal for the second time on Wednesday. A jury convicted Guyger of murder in October 2019 and sentenced her to ten years in prison. Guyger fatally shot Jean in his Dallas apartment in September 2018 while she was still in uniform.