The Texas Children’s Center of Vaccine Development at Baylor College of Medicine says they had been working on a coronavirus vaccine for years, but stopped in 2016 due to lack of interest then the COVID-19 virus broke out. They are working with the group “Path” to ensure people of all incomes can be vaccinated: There are a number of vaccines in trials, some much further along than others. The hope is this one will go into a phase one clinical evaluation later this year.

