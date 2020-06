Hopkins County Emergency Management will host state COVID-19 testing tomorrow from 9:00 until 5:00 at Shannon Oaks Church. The test will be a “ drive-thru,” and the person tested must remain in the vehicle. A lab processes the swab other than the collection site, and they will notify the individual if the test is positive. Registration is required. Call 512-883-2400 or go online to txCOVIDtest.org.