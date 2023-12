Cowboy Church in the Camp on Lamar CR 42570 presents the Nativity Story Thursday through Saturday, December 7-9, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. It’s the traditional story about the birth of Jesus and is titled “Christmas in the Camp.” Nine scenes with church members playing angels, wise men, Mary and Joseph, and Baby Jesus present the story. You ride in a horse-drawn wagon, and a cowboy narrates the story. Admission is free.