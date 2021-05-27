Crockett Intermediate School Selects April Wildcat 365 Winners

Crockett Intermediate School has chosen its recipients for the Wildcat 365 award for April. These students have put in the extra effort to become better and stronger.

Art – Emily Amos and Noah Brown

Band – Emilio Contreras and Khailyn Gray

Choir – Karma Hauerwas and Christian Elrod

Pre-Athletics – Stephanie Preston-McGrew and Keiston Wallace

These students received a t-shirt sponsored by Bobby Smallwood Construction, Meyer Computer Solutions, Paris Harley-Davidson, Ryan Lassiter – Edward Jones, and Wesley Meredith Painting.