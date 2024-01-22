ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Crockett Spelling Bee Winners

Pictured left to right: 5th grader Onas Bridges and 6th grader Amelia Elliott

Onas Bridges and Amelia Elliott, both students at Crockett Intermediate, have emerged as the winners of this year’s Spelling Bee competition. Their commitment and diligence in studying have paid off, and they have earned the opportunity to represent their school in the countywide competition.

The countywide Spelling Bee is set to take place on February 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm, at Weger Auditorium. Onas and Amelia will be competing against other talented students from Lamar County. This event is a great opportunity for these young minds to showcase their spelling skills and compete at the highest level.

