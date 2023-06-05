Daily Showers And Thunderstorms

North and Central Texas



Rain chances will diminish through the week with a gradual warming trend into the upcoming weekend.

Today and Tonight

Expect scattered thunderstorms again today. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be the primary hazards.

Tuesday through Sunday

Daytime thunderstorm chances will continue into the upcoming weekend.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



An area of low pressure will maintain decent chances for showers and thunderstorms across the region today.

Today and tonight

Another round of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms expected across the ArkLaTex today. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds may be possible, with some storms diminishing around sunset.

Tuesday through Sunday

An upper-level regional disturbance will keep an unsettled weather pattern for the start and middle of next week. Isolated strong thunderstorms may be possible each day, with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall are the main threats.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.