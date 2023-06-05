Murder Suspect Disappears After Cutting Off Ankle Monitor

A North Texas man awaiting a capital murder trial for killing a nine-year-old Dallas girl is missing after cutting off his ankle monitor. Law enforcement has not contacted Tyrese Simmons, 23, for about a week. Reportedly, Simmons killed Brandoniya Bennett during a feud with a rapper in 2019. Simmons fired into the wrong apartment and turned himself in a day after the shooting.
