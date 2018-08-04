Join us for a fun last month of summer at Daingerfield State Park. The park has a lot to offer for families looking to beat the heat and have fun on a budget! The main event for the month is our Second Annual Back-2-School Bash where adults can gain free park entrance with a back to school item. All items collected will be donated to Daingerfield and Hughes Springs ISD’s for the upcoming school year. See you during August!

Steve Killian

Superintendent, Daingerfield State Park

455 Park Road 17

Daingerfield, TX 75638

Office (903) 645-2921

Summer Fun for August at Daingerfield State Park!

Daingerfield, TX— Daingerfield State Park is the perfect place to round out your summer fun throughout August. During the month, the park will host twelve programs focused on family entertainment and learning about our natural world. You will have a chance to explore aquatic life during our Underwater Discovery program. Paddleboarding classes with a Ranger exploring the lake will be held each weekend during August. The classes are free with a valid park entrance permit. To bring each action-packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion, we will host a Dance with classics from our vintage jukebox from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

On Saturday (Aug 18) Daingerfield State Park is hosting “Back to School Bash.” Bring a back to school item and get into the park for free. This event will run all day and includes Squirt Gun painting, H2O Battles with the Rangers, bring your own water gun, and much more! We will end the day with a Dance DJ’ed with all your favorite hits!

Bring a picnic and enjoy the newly enhanced views from our day-use area. Fish off our pier or rent a boat and try your luck throughout the lake. Crappie, bluegill, bass, catfish, and chain pickerel are commonly caught. Swim in the clear, spring-fed waters of Little Pine Lake. Hike our trails or just relax under a giant shade tree recharging your soul!

Park entrance fees are $4 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $2 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Daingerfield State Park, please visit our Facebook page, website or call (903) 645-2921.

August 2018 Schedule

Saturday, August 4

9:00 am – Little Pine D.O.G.S. – Dutch Oven Gathering – near Pavilion

10:00 am – Paddle Boarding 101 – Boat House

8:00 pm – Saturday Night Dance Karaoke – Pavilion

Saturday, August 11

10:00 am – Paddle Boarding 101 – Boat House

8:00 pm – Saturday Night Dance – Pavilion

Saturday, August 18

Back 2 School Bash

10:00 am – Paddle Boarding 101 – Boathouse

11:00 am – Art in the Park (Squirt Gun Painting) – Boathouse

12:00 pm – Picnic on your own

1:00 pm – H2O Battles with the Rangers (Bring your Own Water Gun)

2:00 pm – Underwater Discovery – Boathouse

8:00 pm – DJ’ed Dance

Saturday, August 25

10:00 am – Paddle Boarding 101

8:00 pm – Saturday Night Dance – Pavilion