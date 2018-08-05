Two Teens Killed In East Texas Crash

From the Department of Public Safety

Saturday at 12:55 AM, Troopers responded to the scene of a one vehicle fatal crash on CR-136 in Anderson County, 0.5 of a mile West of the city of Elkhart. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Nissan Altima, MiguelMorales-Ochoa, 17, of Palestine was traveling south on CR-136. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the west ditch in a side skid where it struck a tree causing it to flip and come to rest on its top facing south west. The vehicle caught fire and two back seat passengers were trapped inside the car. Both passengers, identified as Luis Sardina, 17 and Javier Sardina, 14 of Palestine were pronounced dead at the scene by JP James Todd. They were transported to Bailey and Foster Funeral Home in Palestine.

The driver and front seat passenger, Trina Bambeck, 18, of Palestine were able to exit the vehicle. Bambeck was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center in stable condition, Morales-Ochoa was transported to Trinity Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler in sable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.